Q2 Earnings Estimate for WPM Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Edison Inv. Res analyst L. Ashbourne now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' FY2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $157.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.55.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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