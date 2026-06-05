Q2 Earnings Forecast for BKV Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BKV)

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for BKV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BKV's current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BKV's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

BKV (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). BKV had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.71%.The company had revenue of $432.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.64 million.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BKV in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BKV in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BKV from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BKV from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BKV from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BKV opened at $27.04 on Friday. BKV has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in BKV by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BKV by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 62,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in BKV by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BKV news, CFO David Tameron sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $216,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,791.75. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Jacobsen sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $672,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,126,698.27. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,133 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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