Q2 Earnings Forecast for Calumet Issued By HC Wainwright

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calumet in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet's current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLMT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Calumet from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Calumet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLMT

Calumet Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.72. Calumet has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($3.31). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Calumet's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Calumet by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Calumet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $153,318.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,810,282.88. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Heritage sold 626,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $20,402,514.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,980,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,376,065.94. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: CLMT is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet's product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

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