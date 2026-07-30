Q2 Earnings Forecast for CQP Issued By US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) - US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners' current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($1.03). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4,929.80% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CQP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6%

CQP opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 72.43%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy Partners wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here