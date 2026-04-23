Q2 Earnings Forecast for MNR Issued By Northland Securities

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mach Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources' current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

MNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mach Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Mach Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.50.

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Mach Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MNR opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. Mach Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $387.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Mach Natural Resources's payout ratio is 189.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Partner S.A R.L. Ikav sold 5,557,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $71,193,867.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,259,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,559,199.10. This trade represents a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom L. Ward purchased 153,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.80. Following the purchase, the insider owned 13,295,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,500,258.95. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 163,541 shares of company stock worth $2,142,861. Company insiders own 87.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company's stock.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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