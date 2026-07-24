Q2 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Energy Issued By KeyCorp

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy's current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. New Street Research set a $91.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $92.65.

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Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 365.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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