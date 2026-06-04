Q2 EPS Estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Reduced by Analyst

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.58). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.55) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.44.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $113,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,411.26. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $102,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,786,414.67. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 12,623 shares of company stock valued at $438,144 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,766,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 13,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $8,473,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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