Q2 EPS Estimate for Bausch Health Cos Decreased by Analyst

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Cos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Cos' current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Cos' Q3 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Cos to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Bausch Health Cos from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BHC opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. Bausch Health Cos has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Cos had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 2,922.77%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Cos by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 54,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 2.5% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank D. Lee sold 24,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $132,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $267,910.77. This trade represents a 33.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 20.67% of the company's stock.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bausch Health Cos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bausch Health Cos wasn't on the list.

While Bausch Health Cos currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here