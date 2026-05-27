Q2 EPS Estimate for Columbia Sportswear Lowered by Analyst

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear's current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear's FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 51.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 960.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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