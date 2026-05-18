Q2 EPS Estimate for Eastman Chemical Increased by Analyst

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical's current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.25.

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Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is 97.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,448.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,842 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $108,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,621,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,687,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $363,314,000 after buying an additional 1,112,391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,859,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $119,672,000 after buying an additional 916,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,425,806 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $91,009,000 after buying an additional 718,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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