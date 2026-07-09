Q2 EPS Estimate for Matador Resources Decreased by Analyst

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources' Q3 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

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Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $871.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Matador Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. Weiss Ratings lowered Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. Matador Resources has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 748 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,821 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the energy company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the energy company's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, COO Glenn W. Stetson acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,705.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,052.70. The trade was a 0.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $79,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,209,460. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 11,907 shares of company stock worth $635,712 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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