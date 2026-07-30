Q2 EPS Estimate for Targa Resources Increased by Analyst

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. US Capital Advisors has a "Moderate Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources' current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources' FY2026 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Targa Resources from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $268.00 target price on Targa Resources in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.2%

TRGP opened at $264.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $144.14 and a fifty-two week high of $291.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $2,713,687.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,019,292.32. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,310 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $151,331,000 after acquiring an additional 53,413 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Targa Resources by 37.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 230,592 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $57,816,000 after buying an additional 62,652 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 33,641 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 97,731 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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