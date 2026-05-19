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Q2 EPS Estimate for Tenet Healthcare Decreased by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Tenet Healthcare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research lowered Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $4.17 from $4.75, and also trimmed its FY2027 outlook to $17.17 per share.
  • Tenet’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $4.82 versus the $4.21 consensus, though revenue of $5.37 billion was slightly below estimates.
  • Despite the estimate cut, analysts remain largely positive: Tenet has 19 Buy ratings and 3 Hold ratings, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.16.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare's current full-year earnings is $17.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare's Q3 2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.17 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:THC opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.57. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.85, for a total transaction of $1,910,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,866.20. The trade was a 99.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,517 shares of company stock worth $10,943,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 244.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company's stock worth $102,657,000 after acquiring an additional 362,083 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 27.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $5,650,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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