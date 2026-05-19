Q2 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Raised by Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar's current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar's Q3 2026 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $28.08 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $32.92 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

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Caterpillar Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CAT opened at $862.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $336.24 and a 12-month high of $931.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $778.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 116.7% in the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 9,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 217.4% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,170,351 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Caterpillar as a long-term winner, citing rising revenues, strong earnings growth, and an attractive setup versus peers like Deere despite tariff concerns. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Caterpillar as a long-term winner, citing rising revenues, strong earnings growth, and an attractive setup versus peers like Deere despite tariff concerns. Positive Sentiment: Recent discussion around Caterpillar’s capacity expansion and engine solutions for data centers and gas compression points to new demand channels tied to infrastructure and AI-related spending. Article Title

Recent discussion around Caterpillar’s capacity expansion and engine solutions for data centers and gas compression points to new demand channels tied to infrastructure and AI-related spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish writeups suggest Caterpillar is being viewed as a “top stock” and a possible rerating candidate, with some speculation that shares could climb further if current trends persist. Article Title

Multiple bullish writeups suggest Caterpillar is being viewed as a “top stock” and a possible rerating candidate, with some speculation that shares could climb further if current trends persist. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are closely watching Caterpillar as one of the market’s most followed industrial names, which can increase trading interest even without a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Investors are closely watching Caterpillar as one of the market’s most followed industrial names, which can increase trading interest even without a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Caterpillar among the Dow laggards, contributing to a broader index decline, which may reflect some near-term pressure on the stock. Article Title

One market recap noted Caterpillar among the Dow laggards, contributing to a broader index decline, which may reflect some near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and workforce concerns were discussed at a Milton CAT facility visit, underscoring ongoing policy and cost risks for the industrial supply chain. Article Title

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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