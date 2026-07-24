Q2 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Boosted by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $16.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.05 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

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EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0%

EOG opened at $145.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 898.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,420,839 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $205,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $676,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $312,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $138,430,000 after buying an additional 1,088,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $490,394,000 after buying an additional 901,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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