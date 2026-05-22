Q2 EPS Estimates for Everest Group Decreased by Analyst

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Everest Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $16.04. The consensus estimate for Everest Group's current full-year earnings is $52.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $13.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $13.76 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $14.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $65.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $373.73.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE EG opened at $356.12 on Friday. Everest Group has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $368.29. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Everest Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Everest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted several forward earnings estimates for Everest Group, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and Q1 2028, signaling improved longer-term profit expectations. Everest Group analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted several forward earnings estimates for Everest Group, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and Q1 2028, signaling improved longer-term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Everest Group to $355 from $340, indicating continued valuation support even though the rating stayed at “equal weight.” Morgan Stanley price target update

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Everest Group to $355 from $340, indicating continued valuation support even though the rating stayed at “equal weight.” Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with some near-term estimates reduced while longer-term forecasts improved, suggesting a balanced outlook rather than a clear earnings acceleration. Everest Group analyst estimate updates

Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with some near-term estimates reduced while longer-term forecasts improved, suggesting a balanced outlook rather than a clear earnings acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut FY2026, Q2 2026, Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 earnings estimates, which may weigh on sentiment because it points to some near-term profit pressure. Everest Group analyst estimate updates

Zacks cut FY2026, Q2 2026, Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 earnings estimates, which may weigh on sentiment because it points to some near-term profit pressure. Negative Sentiment: A separate article noted AIG will acquire Everest Colombia, a transaction that could reshape the company’s Latin America exposure, though the immediate stock impact appears limited from the provided details. AIG to Acquire Everest Colombia Unit

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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