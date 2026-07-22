Q2 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt Boosted by Analyst

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt's current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $918.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:LEG opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Leggett & Platt's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 752.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 156.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company's offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company's core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

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