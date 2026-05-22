Q2 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Lowered by Zacks Research

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newell Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands' current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.94.

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Newell Brands Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $3.58 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is -41.79%.

More Newell Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newell Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Newell Brands (NWL) for several future periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2028. Higher forward EPS estimates can support a better valuation if investors believe profitability is improving. Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Check As Guidance Improves But Analyst Concerns On Margins Persist

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for for several future periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2028. Higher forward EPS estimates can support a better valuation if investors believe profitability is improving. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to be viewed as a turnaround story, with estimates suggesting earnings growth later in 2027 and 2028, but the near-term picture remains uneven. Newell Brands NASDAQ: NWL Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

The company continues to be viewed as a turnaround story, with estimates suggesting earnings growth later in 2027 and 2028, but the near-term picture remains uneven. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Newell Brands to Underweight and cut its price target to $3.50 from $4.00, citing limited upside and margin concerns. That kind of analyst call can pressure the shares. Benzinga report on Morgan Stanley downgrade

Morgan Stanley downgraded to and cut its price target to $3.50 from $4.00, citing limited upside and margin concerns. That kind of analyst call can pressure the shares. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, signaling some near-term earnings pressure even as later forecasts improved. This suggests investors may still be cautious about the next few quarters.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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