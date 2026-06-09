Q2 EPS Estimates for Repay Lowered by Northland Securities

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY - Free Report) - Northland Securities dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repay in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Repay's current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Repay's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 82.73%.The firm had revenue of $80.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Repay from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Repay from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.32.

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Repay Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.86. Repay has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 1,832.1% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,728,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,400 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,417,000. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 2,421.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,412,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Repay

Here are the key news stories impacting Repay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland’s longer-term outlook remains better, with estimates of $0.88 EPS for FY2027 and $1.13 EPS for FY2028 , suggesting potential earnings improvement over time.

Northland’s longer-term outlook remains better, with estimates of and , suggesting potential earnings improvement over time. Neutral Sentiment: Northland also set quarterly estimates for Q1 2027 at $0.21 EPS , Q3 2027 at $0.22 EPS , and Q4 2027 at $0.23 EPS , indicating a steady recovery path rather than a dramatic change in outlook.

Northland also set quarterly estimates for , , and , indicating a steady recovery path rather than a dramatic change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term takeaway is the reduction in 2026 earnings expectations, especially for Q2, Q3, and full-year FY2026, which is likely the main bearish catalyst for RPAY shares.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. Nasdaq: RPAY is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company's platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay's offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

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