Q2 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Raised by Zacks Research

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health's current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teladoc Health's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS.

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TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.1%

TDOC opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,664.16. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Teladoc Health, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability expectations. Free Report

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Teladoc Health, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q1 2028 EPS, which may indicate some improvement in the company’s earnings trajectory. Free Report

The firm also increased estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q1 2028 EPS, which may indicate some improvement in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to view Teladoc Health as a “Hold,” reflecting cautious sentiment rather than a strong bullish or bearish consensus. Article

Brokerages continue to view Teladoc Health as a “Hold,” reflecting cautious sentiment rather than a strong bullish or bearish consensus. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates, and also lowered Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 forecasts, which could weigh on investor confidence about Teladoc’s longer-term earnings power. Free Report

Analysts cut FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates, and also lowered Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 forecasts, which could weigh on investor confidence about Teladoc’s longer-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: Despite the revisions, Teladoc still faces ongoing losses in the analyst outlook, with consensus estimates remaining negative across multiple future periods. Free Report

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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