Q2 EPS Estimates for TSE:BHC Decreased by Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies' current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies' Q3 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

TSE BHC opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,009.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$6.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a positive return on equity of 120.43%. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch Health Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alberta’s public drug plan will reimburse eligible patients for Bausch Health’s Elidel (pimecrolimus) cream for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The expanded coverage could improve patient access and support demand for the dermatology product. Elidel Reimbursement Under Alberta Public Drug Plan

Alberta’s public drug plan will reimburse eligible patients for Bausch Health’s Elidel (pimecrolimus) cream for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The expanded coverage could improve patient access and support demand for the dermatology product. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research’s July 24 revisions were broadly favorable, including higher estimates for third-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.47, fiscal 2027 EPS of $5.10 and fiscal 2028 EPS of $4.34. However, these projections were subsequently revised lower in the firm’s July 27 updates.

Zacks Research’s July 24 revisions were broadly favorable, including higher estimates for third-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.47, fiscal 2027 EPS of $5.10 and fiscal 2028 EPS of $4.34. However, these projections were subsequently revised lower in the firm’s July 27 updates. Negative Sentiment: The latest Zacks forecasts reduced EPS expectations for several periods: Q2 2027 to $1.15 from $1.16, Q3 2027 to $1.46 from $1.47, Q4 2027 to $1.32 from $1.33, fiscal 2027 to $5.06 from $5.10, Q2 2028 to $1.14 from $1.16 and fiscal 2028 to $4.26 from $4.34. The cuts indicate modestly weaker expected earnings momentum and may limit upside for BHC.

The latest Zacks forecasts reduced EPS expectations for several periods: Q2 2027 to $1.15 from $1.16, Q3 2027 to $1.46 from $1.47, Q4 2027 to $1.32 from $1.33, fiscal 2027 to $5.06 from $5.10, Q2 2028 to $1.14 from $1.16 and fiscal 2028 to $4.26 from $4.34. The cuts indicate modestly weaker expected earnings momentum and may limit upside for BHC. Negative Sentiment: The latest fiscal 2028 estimate of $4.26 is also below the current-year consensus EPS estimate of $5.55, highlighting expectations for earnings contraction beyond the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc NYSE: BHCTSX: BHC is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors.

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