Q2 EPS Forecast for Baxter International Lowered by Analyst

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baxter International's current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Baxter International from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $19.73.

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Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Baxter International's dividend payout ratio is -1.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 10,693,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $204,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,725,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 1,426,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,510,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $257,174,000 after buying an additional 972,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,410,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $65,216,000 after buying an additional 894,761 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Baxter International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Baxter International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baxter said it is updating its segment reporting structure and metrics, which could improve transparency around business performance and make results easier for investors to follow. Baxter International Updates Segment Reporting Structure and Metrics

Baxter said it is updating its segment reporting structure and metrics, which could improve transparency around business performance and make results easier for investors to follow. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also drew attention for a technical “golden cross,” where the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day moving average, a signal some traders view as constructive. AbbVie vs Baxter: One Golden Cross Is Real, One Is a Trap

The stock also drew attention for a technical “golden cross,” where the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day moving average, a signal some traders view as constructive. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Baxter International from “hold” to “strong sell,” which is likely weighing on sentiment. Zacks.com downgrade

Zacks Research downgraded Baxter International from “hold” to “strong sell,” which is likely weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The same analyst firm trimmed near-term and longer-term earnings forecasts for Baxter, including FY2026 EPS to $1.83 from $1.87, FY2027 to $1.90 from $1.91, and Q2/Q3 2026 estimates as well, signaling softer profit expectations.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company's primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter's offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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