Q2 EPS Forecast for CenterPoint Energy Boosted by Analyst

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) - KeyCorp raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy's current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts: Sign Up

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CenterPoint Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CenterPoint Energy wasn't on the list.

While CenterPoint Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here