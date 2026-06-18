Q2 EPS Forecast for Universal Display Decreased by Analyst

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Display's current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.37). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Universal Display's revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLED. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $168.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Display has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $162.36. The business's fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,999 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Universal Display's payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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