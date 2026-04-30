Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Receives "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 33.23% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Q2 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $96.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Q2 had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,187 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $160,529.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,057,353.87. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,477.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 483,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,812,422.70. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,087 shares of company stock worth $20,702,472. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,141,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $226,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,912,306 shares of the technology company's stock worth $572,772,000 after acquiring an additional 941,672 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Q2 by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,690,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $122,339,000 after acquiring an additional 849,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Q2 by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 782,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Q2 by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,210,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 657,707 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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