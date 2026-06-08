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Q3 Earnings Estimate for BKV Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BKV)

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
BKV logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • KeyCorp raised its Q3 2026 earnings estimate for BKV to $0.73 per share from $0.72, while keeping an Overweight rating and a $35 price target.
  • BKV’s latest quarterly results were mixed: it reported $0.22 EPS, missing estimates, but revenue of $432.85 million came in well above analyst expectations.
  • Sentiment on the stock remains generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and average target price of $34.50, though recent insider sales and some analyst downgrades suggest caution.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BKV.

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV - Free Report) - KeyCorp raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BKV in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BKV's current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BKV's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BKV from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered BKV from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BKV from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BKV in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKV

BKV Trading Down 0.1%

BKV stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. BKV has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

BKV (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). BKV had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $432.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.64 million.

Insider Activity

In other BKV news, CFO David Tameron sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $216,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,839,791.75. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Jacobsen sold 25,000 shares of BKV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,698.27. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $1,663,133. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in BKV by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in BKV by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BKV by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 62,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BKV by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 160,171 shares during the last quarter.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for BKV (NYSE:BKV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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