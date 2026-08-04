Q3 Earnings Estimate for NWPX Issued By Northland Securities

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) - Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for NWPX Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for NWPX Infrastructure's FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWPX. Wall Street Zen downgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

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NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53. NWPX Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $152.03.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $159.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.70 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Institutional Trading of NWPX Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 74,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Congruence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company's stock.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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