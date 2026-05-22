Q3 Earnings Estimate for OGE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for OGE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.11.

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OGE Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $48.12 on Friday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.89%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske purchased 10,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,055.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 111.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 618.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting OGE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting OGE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for OGE Energy’s FY2027 and FY2028, signaling improving expectations for profitability over the medium term. OGE Energy stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for OGE Energy’s FY2027 and FY2028, signaling improving expectations for profitability over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, which may reinforce investor confidence in OGE’s earnings trajectory. OGE Energy stock page

The firm also lifted its Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, which may reinforce investor confidence in OGE’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Several near-term estimates were trimmed, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, suggesting some quarter-to-quarter volatility in expectations. OGE Energy stock page

Several near-term estimates were trimmed, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, suggesting some quarter-to-quarter volatility in expectations. Neutral Sentiment: OGE Energy’s current full-year consensus remains $2.42 per share, so the latest note appears more focused on fine-tuning forecasts than on a major shift in the company’s near-term outlook. OGE Energy stock page

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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