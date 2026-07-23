Q3 Earnings Estimate for SMCI Issued By Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer's current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer's FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

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Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.93.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said it booked more than $60 billion in new orders in fiscal Q4, driving backlog to a record level and signaling powerful demand for its AI infrastructure products. Reuters article

Super Micro said it booked more than $60 billion in new orders in fiscal Q4, driving backlog to a record level and signaling powerful demand for its AI infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its gross margin outlook to 15%–17% from 8.2%–8.4%, suggesting a much stronger product/customer mix and improved profitability. WSJ article

The company also raised its gross margin outlook to 15%–17% from 8.2%–8.4%, suggesting a much stronger product/customer mix and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: The upbeat update also lifted sentiment across AI hardware peers such as Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, reinforcing the view that enterprise AI spending remains strong. Invezz article

The upbeat update also lifted sentiment across AI hardware peers such as Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, reinforcing the view that enterprise AI spending remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter is still expected to come in near the low end of guidance, which tempers some of the enthusiasm even as margins and backlog improve. Proactive Investors article

Revenue for the quarter is still expected to come in near the low end of guidance, which tempers some of the enthusiasm even as margins and backlog improve. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious, noting that the revenue shortfall versus consensus and ongoing legal/patent scrutiny could still weigh on the stock if execution slips. Yahoo Finance article

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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