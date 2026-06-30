Q3 Earnings Forecast for Docusign Issued By Zacks Research

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) - Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Docusign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Docusign's current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Docusign's FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Docusign from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.27.

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Docusign Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DOCU opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Docusign has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Docusign had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $830.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docusign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,773,000 after buying an additional 329,403 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 512,593 shares of the company's stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Docusign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,511,539.73. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 3,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $144,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,879,514.45. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,682. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

More Docusign News

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Docusign to $1.69 from $1.53, suggesting improved profitability expectations in the next fiscal year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Docusign to $1.69 from $1.53, suggesting improved profitability expectations in the next fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $0.47 from $0.45 and Q4 2028 EPS to $0.62 from $0.59, indicating some confidence in Docusign’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

The firm also lifted its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $0.47 from $0.45 and Q4 2028 EPS to $0.62 from $0.59, indicating some confidence in Docusign’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research’s broader forecast set still implies steady earnings growth over the next several years, with FY2028 EPS projected at $1.76 and FY2029 EPS at $1.35. Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for Docusign Q4 Earnings

Zacks Research’s broader forecast set still implies steady earnings growth over the next several years, with FY2028 EPS projected at $1.76 and FY2029 EPS at $1.35. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, Zacks cut estimates for several periods, including Q2 2028 EPS to $0.28 from $0.43, Q3 2028 EPS to $0.38 from $0.41, FY2028 EPS to $1.76 from $1.89, and FY2029 EPS to $1.35 from $2.10.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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