Q3 Earnings Forecast for Graham Issued By Noble Financial

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graham in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graham's current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

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Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.95 million. Graham had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.10%.Graham's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Graham from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Graham from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Northland Securities set a $111.00 price target on Graham in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Graham from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graham

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHM opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.04. Graham has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Graham by 6,323.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 706,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 695,530 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,043,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Graham by 7,833.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,529 shares during the period. Agman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $14,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Graham News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Graham this week:

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Further Reading

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