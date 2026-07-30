Q3 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK Issued By US Capital Advisors

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) - US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for ONEOK's current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:OKE opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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