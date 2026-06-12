Q3 EPS Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Reduced by Analyst

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.31. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current full-year earnings is $22.80 per share.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

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JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $298.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $233.14 and a 12-month high of $363.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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