Q3 EPS Estimates for BankUnited Increased by Zacks Research

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited's current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited's FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BankUnited from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of BankUnited to a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.27.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 158.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $162,388.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,765. The trade was a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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