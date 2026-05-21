Q3 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Cos Cut by Zacks Research

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Cos' current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHC. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bausch Health Cos from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bausch Health Cos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

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Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Bausch Health Cos has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 2,922.77% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank D. Lee sold 24,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $132,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,339 shares in the company, valued at $267,910.77. This trade represents a 33.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Cos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 1,548.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,965 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,322 shares of the company's stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 467,270 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,847 shares of the company's stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 84,892 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Bausch Health Cos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch Health Cos this week:

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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