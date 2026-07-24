Q3 EPS Estimates for Calix Reduced by Northland Securities

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calix in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calix's current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Calix's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.86.

Get Calix alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Calix

Calix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $35.69 on Friday. Calix has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The business's 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS.

Calix declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,127,572.88. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,915,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Calix by 214.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,426 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 868,987 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,145,292 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 461,196 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,856,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 397,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,151 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 350,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Calix

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Calix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Calix wasn't on the list.

While Calix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here