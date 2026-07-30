Q3 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB - Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Enbridge's current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.50.

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Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.83%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Enbridge's payout ratio is 133.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third View Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $3,691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,364,993 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,802,766,000 after buying an additional 2,067,516 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,697 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $69,196,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 868,003 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,976 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 183,163 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Further Reading

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