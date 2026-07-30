Q3 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB - Free Report) NYSE: ENB - Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Enbridge's current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB - Get Free Report) NYSE: ENB last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of C$22.36 billion for the quarter.

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Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$76.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6%

Enbridge stock opened at C$77.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.58. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$61.99 and a 1-year high of C$80.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.03. The company has a market cap of C$169.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mayank Mulraj Ashar sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total transaction of C$390,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,513,600. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. Also, insider Melissa Marie Laforge sold 855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.16, for a total transaction of C$68,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$633,584.64. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 8,855 shares of company stock worth $695,547 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage.

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