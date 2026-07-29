Q3 EPS Estimates for Intel Increased by Northland Securities

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) - Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Intel in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Northland Securities currently has a "Market Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel's current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Intel's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Intel from a "positive" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $435.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Intel by 27.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,266,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 269,492 shares during the last quarter. Ducere Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Victory Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 600,233 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 286,977 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 586.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,593 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 105,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities significantly raised its earnings forecasts. The firm increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.30 from $0.14, FY2026 to $1.08 from $0.58, and FY2027 to $1.32 from $0.74. Estimates for each quarter from Q4 2026 through Q4 2027 were also increased, signaling greater confidence in Intel’s recovery. However, Northland maintained a “Market Perform” rating.

The firm increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.30 from $0.14, FY2026 to $1.08 from $0.58, and FY2027 to $1.32 from $0.74. Estimates for each quarter from Q4 2026 through Q4 2027 were also increased, signaling greater confidence in Intel’s recovery. However, Northland maintained a “Market Perform” rating. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating and $160 price target. The bullish view is based on an improving server business, stronger pricing and margins, and potential progress in Intel’s foundry operations. Intel Buy Rating Reaffirmed

The bullish view is based on an improving server business, stronger pricing and margins, and potential progress in Intel’s foundry operations. Positive Sentiment: Recent results and AI-related demand remain supportive. Intel reported quarterly revenue of $16.13 billion, ahead of the $14.43 billion consensus, with revenue up 25.2% year over year and EPS of $0.42 versus expectations of $0.21. Analysts have highlighted stronger AI-server CPU demand, improved server pricing, and higher data-center gross margins.

Intel reported quarterly revenue of $16.13 billion, ahead of the $14.43 billion consensus, with revenue up 25.2% year over year and EPS of $0.42 versus expectations of $0.21. Analysts have highlighted stronger AI-server CPU demand, improved server pricing, and higher data-center gross margins. Positive Sentiment: Intel is expanding its AI hardware ecosystem. A collaboration with Lens Technology targets glass-substrate advanced packaging intended to improve performance and power efficiency for AI and next-generation computing. Intel-powered Core Ultra Series 3 laptops are also launching through Dynabook, supporting the company’s AI PC strategy. Intel Advanced Packaging Partnership

A collaboration with Lens Technology targets glass-substrate advanced packaging intended to improve performance and power efficiency for AI and next-generation computing. Intel-powered Core Ultra Series 3 laptops are also launching through Dynabook, supporting the company’s AI PC strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s longer-term turnaround still depends on execution. The company plans capital expenditures above $20 billion in 2026, with higher spending expected in 2027, to expand foundry capacity and address AI-related demand. This could strengthen the business but may pressure near-term cash flow and returns.

The company plans capital expenditures above $20 billion in 2026, with higher spending expected in 2027, to expand foundry capacity and address AI-related demand. This could strengthen the business but may pressure near-term cash flow and returns. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide risk aversion is weighing on INTC. Investors are reducing exposure to chip stocks amid fears of an AI bubble, rising costs, heavy valuations, and uncertainty over whether AI infrastructure spending can continue at its current pace.

Investors are reducing exposure to chip stocks amid fears of an AI bubble, rising costs, heavy valuations, and uncertainty over whether AI infrastructure spending can continue at its current pace. Negative Sentiment: Competition from China is adding pressure. Reports of rapid advances in Chinese memory and semiconductor infrastructure have intensified concerns about pricing, market share, and the durability of Intel’s AI opportunity. Intel’s valuation and the unfinished nature of its foundry turnaround remain additional concerns.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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