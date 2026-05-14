Q3 EPS Estimates for Palladyne AI Boosted by Analyst

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN - Free Report) - Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palladyne AI in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palladyne AI's current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Palladyne AI's FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 358.04% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Palladyne AI in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Palladyne AI in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Palladyne AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Palladyne AI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palladyne AI has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDYN

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $309.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.52. Palladyne AI has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palladyne AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 767.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 172.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 375,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 26.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 315,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 96.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 412,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 202,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Palladyne AI

In other news, CTO Denis Garagic sold 12,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $97,734.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 592,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,744.20. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 7,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $57,749.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,824.40. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $206,840 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

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