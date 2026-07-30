Q3 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Lifted by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP - US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy's FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

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TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered TC Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.50.

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TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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