Q3 EPS Estimates for Venture Global Increased by Analyst

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Venture Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. US Capital Advisors currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Venture Global's current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Venture Global's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Venture Global from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Venture Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.06.

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Venture Global Stock Up 7.4%

Venture Global stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Venture Global

In related news, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,578,887.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $26,180,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,459,399 shares of company stock worth $58,670,384. 84.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Venture Global's payout ratio is 7.78%.

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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