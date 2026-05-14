Q3 EPS Forecast for Mayville Engineering Lowered by Analyst

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering's current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.18 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mayville Engineering from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mayville Engineering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.75.

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Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $524.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 109.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mayville Engineering

In related news, insider Sean P. Leuba sold 6,698 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $125,989.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,729.21. This trade represents a 36.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 21,796 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $565,170.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 158,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,106,974.91. This represents a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,994 shares of company stock valued at $741,335. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

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