Q3 EPS Forecast for Mohawk Industries Decreased by Analyst

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries' current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.33.

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Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE MHK opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Mohawk Industries's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,270,735.40. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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