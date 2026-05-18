Q3 EPS Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Cut by Analyst

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) - Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $6.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.63. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises' current full-year earnings is $17.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises' Q4 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:RCL opened at $260.38 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $232.60 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.78. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total value of $453,144.30. Following the sale, the director owned 12,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,935.82. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,640,836 shares of company stock worth $519,971,328. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Trending Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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