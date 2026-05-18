Q4 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup Issued By Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup's current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 97.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,759,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $368,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,269 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $158,649,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 306,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged its Q4 2026 EPS estimate higher to $1.44 from $1.40, signaling a slightly better outlook for that period.

Zacks Research nudged its Q4 2026 EPS estimate higher to $1.44 from $1.40, signaling a slightly better outlook for that period. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.60 from $1.59, suggesting longer-term earnings expectations are still edging up in some periods.

The firm also raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.60 from $1.59, suggesting longer-term earnings expectations are still edging up in some periods. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup, which does not point to a major change in analyst sentiment.

Zacks Research maintained a rating on AptarGroup, which does not point to a major change in analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The latest full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $5.43 per share, indicating the broader market view has not shifted dramatically.

The latest full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $5.43 per share, indicating the broader market view has not shifted dramatically. Negative Sentiment: Multiple estimate cuts were issued for AptarGroup, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2026/FY2027, which may be contributing to the stock’s decline.

Multiple estimate cuts were issued for AptarGroup, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2026/FY2027, which may be contributing to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS was lowered to $5.90 from $6.23, a notable reduction that could raise concerns about earnings growth next year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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