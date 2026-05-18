Q4 Earnings Estimate for RXRX Issued By KeyCorp

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals' FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was down 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXRX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 7,956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $26,970.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,180,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,278.02. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Najat Khan sold 28,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $94,798.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,577,984.75. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,680 shares of company stock worth $361,721. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,355 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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