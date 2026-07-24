Q4 Earnings Estimate for TRX Gold Issued By Zacks Research

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Wortel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold's current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.30 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $2.27.

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TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,373 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SPWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company's stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

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