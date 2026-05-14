Q4 Earnings Forecast for METC Issued By Northland Securities

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources' current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.29.

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Ramaco Resources Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $101.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.72 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.Ramaco Resources's revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,797 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,816,000 after acquiring an additional 230,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,257 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $77,507,000 after purchasing an additional 667,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,164 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 38.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,059 shares of the energy company's stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 398,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,160,898 shares of the energy company's stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 496,150 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Capital Management, sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,311,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,555,014.40. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company's stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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