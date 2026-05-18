Q4 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Boosted by Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.16. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar's current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar's Q4 2027 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.14.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CAT opened at $888.90 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $336.24 and a 52-week high of $931.35. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,287 shares of company stock worth $93,259,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 308,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $218,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,046 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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